Michael Chandler: ‘I still think Conor McGregor is one of the top guys in the division’

July 21, 2021
Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor has lost three of his last four fights. He’s dropped out of the top 5, and nearly out of the top 10 lightweight rankings.

Despite McGregor having a 1-3 record in the 155-pound division, former UFC title challenger and former three-time Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler considers McGregor one of the best in the division.

“When McGregor is healthy, would I fight him? Of course I would fight Conor. I still think Conor is one of the best guys in the division,” Chandler said during a recent Q&A with his fans. “He’s getting a hard time right now because of his antics and because he is so loud and proud.

“He falls hard. Heavy is the crown. The guy is the king of promotion. The guy is the king of getting people interested. Everybody is interested in watching him fight, so heavy is the crown and that fall from grace is really tough.”

McGregor was defeated by Dustin Poirier in their trilogy match that headlined UFC 264 on July 10. The Irishman suffered a broken leg at the end of round one and was unable to continue.

Chandler last fought at UFC 262 in May, losing to Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight championship.

