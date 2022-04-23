Michael Chandler adopts second child just two weeks before UFC 274

Former Bellator champ turned instant UFC fan favorite, Michael Chandler has announced the birth of his adopted son, Ace.

“So blessed to add another son to the Chandler family. Ace Chandler was born April 19th. The blessings of adoption have enriched our lives more than we ever thought possible,” he wrote on Instagram. “@briechandler has had adoption on her heart for over 2 decades and after our son Hap, we knew we’d do it again. So many people have said we have given such a gift to these young men, but to us, it’s always felt like the exact opposite…we feel like we have won the lottery every single day.”

Chandler was the fae of Bellator for years before signing with the UFC and stunning fans in his debut. He’s since been on the losing end of two back-to-back Fight of the Year contenders and looks to secure another win when he steps back into the Octagon at UFC 274 against Tony Ferguson.

Chandler’s wife Brie also shared a photo of their new son being held by their firstborn adopted son, Hap.

“big bro alert. Ace Chandler welcome to the world and to this wild ride,” she wrote on Instagram.” born on April 19th — we are blessed through adoption once again. Ace’s birth mom is a beautiful soul and she will forever be one of my favorite relationships. her strength, braveness, selflessness and love for her son have taught me so much. life is broken and messy, but God redeems in ways we never thought possible. welcome to the family buddy – you are loved by so many. … and huge s/o to my sweet husband @mikechandlermma who puts his family first even when he’s in the middle of cutting weight for a huge fight in 2 weeks but makes us the priority to leave the state all week to be there for his new son. we love you babe.”