Michael Chandler addresses whether he deserves a title shot | UFC 262 press conference

After one fight in the UFC, former three-time Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler will face Charles Oliveira for the vacant 155-pound title in the UFC 262 main event on Saturday.

During Thursday’s UFC 262 Pre-fight Press Conference, Chandler addressed whether he deserves to fight for the belt.

