Michael Bisping reveals TJ Dillashaw’s NSFW nickname

October 21, 2022
NoNo Comments

Former UFC champion Michael Bisping just revealed to the MMA world that TJ Dillashaw has a huge penis.

Yes, you read that right.

In the October 20 episode of his “Believe You Me” podcast (aptly named Gigantic) Bisping brought up a story about the time he was a coach on The Ultimate Fighter. Dillashaw was on team Bisping and one of the coaches, Brandy Fink, came up with a telling nickname.

“Do you know what we used to call Dillashaw on the Ultimate Fighter when we coached him?” Bisping asked his co-host Anthony Smith. “Dilladong.”

“Why?” Smith laughed.

“Because he’s got a rather large penis,” Bisping replied. “Give him a little shout out there. Dilladong!”

They both erupted into laughter

“Shout out to Dillashaw’s dick,” Smith replied.

“I think Aljamain Sterling wins the fight,” Smith joked. “I think TJ Dillashaw’s got a bigger penis.”

“And that’s why he can’t make 125,” Smith joked after Bisping pretended to give an ESPN analysis of the fight, factoring in Dillashaw’s penis.

The pair joked further that Dillashaw was tired from “dragging” his dick around all day and that he was “jacking off” like crazy to try to make weight.

Dillashaw will face Aljamain Sterling at UFC 280 in the co-main event.

