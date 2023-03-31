HOT OFF THE WIRE
Michael Bisping

featuredMichael Bisping plays harassing voicemails from Conor McGregor | Video

Hasbulla Magomedov

featuredSean Strickland slams Hasbulla for controversial cat video

featuredBellator 293 Weigh-In Results and Video: All Fights Made Weight

Former UFC champion Tim Sylvia at Affliction 1 press conference

featuredFormer UFC Champ to Headline SlapFIGHT 25

Michael Bisping plays harassing voicemails from Conor McGregor | Video

March 31, 2023
NoNo Comments

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping says Conor McGregor will get a title shot with a win over Michael Chandler and played voicemails from McGregor.

Chandler said that he my may quit fighting if McGregor gets a title shot with a win over Chandler in an interview with ESPN early this week. McGregor responded by pointing out that Chandler got a title shot against Charles Oliveira with a win over Chandler.

Bisping sided with McGregor in the argument on his YouTube channel and played harassing voicemails from the Irishman.

Former UFC Champ to Headline SlapFIGHT 25

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Hot Topics

Hot Sauce

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Videos
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Living a Stout Life
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
MMA Linker