Michael Bisping plays harassing voicemails from Conor McGregor | Video

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping says Conor McGregor will get a title shot with a win over Michael Chandler and played voicemails from McGregor.

Chandler said that he my may quit fighting if McGregor gets a title shot with a win over Chandler in an interview with ESPN early this week. McGregor responded by pointing out that Chandler got a title shot against Charles Oliveira with a win over Chandler.

Bisping sided with McGregor in the argument on his YouTube channel and played harassing voicemails from the Irishman.

Former UFC Champ to Headline SlapFIGHT 25