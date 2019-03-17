HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredDana White not happy following backstage fight between Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards

Jorge Masvidal KOs Darren Till at UFC London

featuredJorge Masvidal flattens Darren Till with vicious second-round KO in UFC London main event

UFC London Till vs Masvidal Live Results

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 5 Live Results: Till vs. Masvidal (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

featuredTony Ferguson’s wife files for restraining order, concerned for his well being

Michael Bisping joins the ranks of the UFC Hall of Fame (Video)

March 17, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

A veteran of 40 professional fights during his 13-year career, Michael Bisping compiled a record of 31-9, while capturing the UFC middleweight title, as well as the Cage Warriors and Cage Rage light heavyweight titles.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor issues statement of support for Tony Ferguson

During his impressive career, Bisping earned notable victories over UFC Hall of Famer Dan Henderson, former UFC middleweight champions Anderson Silva and Luke Rockhold, former Strikeforce middleweight champion Cung Le, former WEC light heavyweight champion Brian Stann, and former WEC middleweight champion Chris Leben.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA