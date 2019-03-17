Michael Bisping joins the ranks of the UFC Hall of Fame (Video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

A veteran of 40 professional fights during his 13-year career, Michael Bisping compiled a record of 31-9, while capturing the UFC middleweight title, as well as the Cage Warriors and Cage Rage light heavyweight titles.

During his impressive career, Bisping earned notable victories over UFC Hall of Famer Dan Henderson, former UFC middleweight champions Anderson Silva and Luke Rockhold, former Strikeforce middleweight champion Cung Le, former WEC light heavyweight champion Brian Stann, and former WEC middleweight champion Chris Leben.