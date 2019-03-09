Michael Bisping breaks down UFC Wichita: Derrick Lewis vs Junior dos Santos

(Video courtesy of ESPN MMA | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping makes his picks for the biggest fights for Saturday’s UFC Fight Night in Wichita, Kansas, including Tim Boetsch vs. Omari Akhmedov, Beneil Dariush vs. Drew Dober, Blagoy Ivanov vs. Ben Rothwell, Tim Means vs. Niko Price, Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Curtis Millender and Derrick Lewis vs. Junior Dos Santos.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor Resolves Bus Attack Case with Community Service

Tune in Saturday, March 9, for full UFC on ESPN+ 4 live results on MMAWeekly.com. The main event features Derrick Lewis vs. Junior dos Santos in a pivotal heavyweight showdown. The first fight is slated to begin at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT.