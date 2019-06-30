Michael Bisping and Paul Felder break down UFC on ESPN 3 performances (video)

HOT OFF THE WIRE
June 30, 2019
(Video courtesy of ESPN MMA | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Jon Anik, Paul Felder and Michael Bisping react to Francis Ngannou’s first-round TKO of Junior dos Santos at UFC Fight Night in Minneapolis, Minn., and deliberate how Ngannou would do against the winner of Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic. They also break down the wins of Joseph Benavidez, Demian Maia and Alonzo Menifield.

Cormier vs. Miocic headlines UFC 241 on Aug. 17 in Anaheim, Calif.

TRENDING > Francis Ngannou to Dana White: Wants credit and a UFC heavyweight title shot (video)

(Photo courtesy of Tim Gruber/ESPN)

