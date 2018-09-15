Merab Dvalishvili Opens Russian Debut with a Blistering Pace (UFC Moscow Highlights)

UNLEASHING the elbows!
@MerabDvalishvil #UFCMoscow
— UFC (@ufc) September 15, 2018
Putting on for the Russia crowd!
Tune in on @UFCFightPass. #UFCMoscow
— UFC (@ufc) September 15, 2018
DOMINANT DECISION!@MerabDvalishvil earns the first win at #UFCMoscow!
— UFC (@ufc) September 15, 2018
(Video courtesy of UFC | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)
Check out highlights as Merab Dvalishvili set a blistering pace to take a decision win over Tarrion Ware at UFC Fight Night 136 in Moscow. The event was the UFC’s first in Russia.
While the UFC made its Russian debut and has a trip to Sao Paulo next up on the schedule, the UFC 229 showdown between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor looms large, as Oct. 6 draws near. A light heavyweight bout between Jimi Manuwa and Thiago Santos headlines UFC Fight Night 137 on Sept. 22 in Sao Paulo.
