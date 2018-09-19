Melvin Manhoef vs. Chidi Njokuani Headlines Bellator 210

HOT OFF THE WIRE

September 19, 2018
Bellator heads back to WinStar World Casino and Resort on Friday, November 30 with a battle of heavy-handed middleweights, as combat sports-veteran Melvin Manhoef (30-14-1, 2 NC) takes on the dynamic Chidi Njokuani (18-5, 1 NC) in the main event of Bellator 210.

Bellator 210: Manhoef vs. Njokuani will be broadcast on Paramount Network at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT and will stream LIVE on DAZN, while preliminary bouts will stream on Bellator.com and globally on the Bellator Mobile App. Additional bouts will be announced in coming weeks.

A former world title challenger, Manhoef returns to the Bellator cage looking to stake his claim in a suddenly crowded middleweight division. The famed Dutch kickboxer and mixed martial artist is known for his highlight-reel KO’s throughout his impressive combat sports career that spans two and a half decades, including successful runs in DREAM, Cage Rage and Bellator. With career wins over Mark Hunt, Kazushi Sakuraba, “Cyborg” Santos, and most recently for Bellator, Hisaki Kato, “No Mercy” has plans for adding another name to his lengthy resume.

Njokuani made his Bellator debut in the welterweight division with a decisive victory over Ricky Rainey in 2015. Since then, “Chidi Bang Bang” has notched impressive wins over Melvin Guillard and Andre Fialho. The Las Vegas fighter later announced himself to the 185-pound weight class in emphatic fashion with a victory over Hisaki Kato at Bellator 189. With 10 knockouts to his credit, the always-dangerous Njokuani looks to add another “W” to his record in November.

Bellator 210: Manhoef vs. Njokuani Fight Card

  • Middleweight Main Event Bout: Melvin Manhoef (30-14-1, 2 NC) vs. Chidi Njokuani (18-5, 1 NC)

*Card subject to change

               

