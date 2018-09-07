HOT OFF THE WIRE
Tyron Woodley

featuredUFC 228 Weigh-in Results: One Title Fight Gets Green Light, the Other is Canceled

featuredUFC Flyweight Champ Nicco Montano Transported to Hospital, Valentina Shevchenko Fight Canceled

Tyron Woodley - UFC 214

featuredTyron Woodley Will Never Apologize for Fighting to Win Rather Than Fighting to Entertain

Nicco Montano vs Valentina Shevchenko UFC 25th Faceoff

featuredValentina Shevchenko Paying Same Attention to Nicco Montano as She Did Amanda Nunes

Melvin Guillard Involved in Denver Bar Fight, Wanted by Police

September 7, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of TMZ Sports)

Former UFC lightweight Melvin Guillard was involved in a confrontation in a Denver bar in the early morning hours on Monday that left one patron unconscious.

Surveillance footage showed the 35-year-old shove an individual and punch another, knocking him out. A female bystander then attacked Guillard and “The Young Assassin” appeared to striker her as well. Witnesses identified Guillard as the one involved in the incident and the Denver Police Department has issued a warrant for his arrest.

TRENDING > UFC Flyweight Champ Nicco Montano Transported to Hospital, Valentina Shevchenko Fight Canceled

Guillard (32-21-2, 3 NC) appeared on the second season of The Ultimate Fighter and fought 22 times with the fight promotion before being released 2014. He last fought in July, losing to Takanori Gomi by knockout. The Louisiana native hasn’t won a professional fight since 2014.

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC 228: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 136: Russia
UFC Fight Night 137: Sao Paulo
UFC 229: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA