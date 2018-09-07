Melvin Guillard Involved in Denver Bar Fight, Wanted by Police

(Courtesy of TMZ Sports)

Former UFC lightweight Melvin Guillard was involved in a confrontation in a Denver bar in the early morning hours on Monday that left one patron unconscious.

Surveillance footage showed the 35-year-old shove an individual and punch another, knocking him out. A female bystander then attacked Guillard and “The Young Assassin” appeared to striker her as well. Witnesses identified Guillard as the one involved in the incident and the Denver Police Department has issued a warrant for his arrest.

TRENDING > UFC Flyweight Champ Nicco Montano Transported to Hospital, Valentina Shevchenko Fight Canceled

Guillard (32-21-2, 3 NC) appeared on the second season of The Ultimate Fighter and fought 22 times with the fight promotion before being released 2014. He last fought in July, losing to Takanori Gomi by knockout. The Louisiana native hasn’t won a professional fight since 2014.