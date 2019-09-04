Videos of ex-UFC fighter Melvin Guillard knocking out non-fighters surface

At one time, Melvin Guillard was one of the more feared lightweights on the UFC roster. With power rarely seen in the 155-pound division, Guillard was knocking out fighters left and right in the Octagon.

It’s been more than five years since he set foot in a UFC cage, but Guillard is still knocking guys out. The only trouble with that is all too frequently the knockouts are happening outside of a competitive arena.

Guillard has been in and out of trouble with the law for quite some time over his extracurricular fisticuffs. Video has surfaced over two of the more recent incidents, though one of the videos has been public for quite a while.

Both cases have since been settled to one result or another, but the video shows the power that Guillard still possesses, despite his several-year stretch of losing in the cage. Guillard most recently faced fellow UFC veteran Isaac Valle-Flagg in a Bare Knuckle FC bout, losing via TKO stoppage because of injury.

Guillard is 2-3 under bare knuckle rules, but has lost eight of his last nine MMA bouts. The one bout during that stretch that Guillard had won was later changed to a no contest after he tested positive for a banned substance.

Aside from the assault cases shown in the videos below, Guillard is also still mired in a domestic violence case.

Melvin Guillard knocks man out in June 2018 incident

(Courtesy of TMZSports)

Melvin Guillard knocks two men out in September 2018 incident

(Courtesy of TMZSports)