Melvin Guillard Arrested In Connection with Denver Bar Attack While in Court for Another Alleged Assault

September 13, 2018
Former UFC lightweight prospect Melvin Guillard has been arrested for his involvement in a Sept. 3 bar attack in Denver, Colorado.

Surveillance cameras captured the incident and showed Guillard shove one patron and knock another one unconscious. A warrant was issued for his arrest and he was taken into custody on Sept. 10 while appearing in court for a separate assault case.

The 35-year old was charged with 2nd and 3rd degree assault for the Sept. 3 bar fight. He’s being held on a $5,000 cash bond. Guillard was in court for allegedly attacking his girlfriend in April.

RELATED > Melvin Guillard Involved in Denver Bar Fight, Wanted by Police (Video Footage)

Guillard (32-21-2, 3 NC) appeared on the second season of The Ultimate Fighter and fought 22 times with the fight promotion before being released 2014. He last fought in July, losing to Takanori Gomi by knockout. The Louisiana native hasn’t won a professional fight since 2014.

               

