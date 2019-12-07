Melissa Martinez looking to remain unbeaten at the Combate Americas: Tito vs. Alberto PPV

Coming into her fourth year as a pro, strawweight Melissa Martinez was looking to repeat the success she had in her previous three years which saw her go undefeated in her first five fights.

Facing Caroline Gallardo at Combate Americas 36 in April, Martinez was able to kick off her 2019 by continuing her winning streak, picking up a victory via second round TKO.

“I just follow the strategy that my team had proposed,” Martinez told MMAWeekly.com. “I am never happy with what I did inside the cage because my dad always tells me that I can give more and that is always on my mind.”

Martinez’s critical eye is part of what helps her grow as a fighter. Additionally Martinez feels it is important to be pushed by her opponents to help her reach her potential.

“Yes, each fighter helps you to grow and the more difficult the rival is the more it helps you as an athlete,” said Martinez. “I consider that all my rivals have helped me as an athlete and as a person, each one teaches me many things.”

On Saturday in Hidalgo, Texas, Martinez (6-0) will look to remain unblemished when she faces Desiree Yanez (5-1) in a main card 115-pound bout at the Combate Americas: Tito vs. Alberto PPV.

“We will fight against Desiree and to get the victory I have to listen to my corner,” Martinez said. “They will know what I can do to be able to perform better.”

For Martinez, her plans for 2020 not only include MMA, but other combat sports as well.

“I do not plan in general, I only think about the objectives, but my goal, without a doubt, within Combate Americas is to remain active,” said Martinez. “And also it would be to graduate from University and be for the third time Pan-American kickboxing champion in Brazil.”