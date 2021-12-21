Meet Valentina Shevchenko, UFC champion and fashion model | Video

UFC women’s flyweight champion and top female pound for pound fighter in the world Valentina Shevchenko did some modeling for a clothing store.

“Bullet” shared a video posted by clothing outlet Boutique Erkele showing the Shevchekno modeling several outfits and posing for the camera.

“Today was a busy day like in an interesting movie. Three hours flew by quickly. We saw @bulletvalentina different. From a Beautiful and gentle Lady, she reincarnated into Fatal Beauty, then “a simple girl from a neighboring yard turned into a Hollywood Diva or Fashion girl from Fashion Glossy Magazine,” read the post (translated via google).

Shevchenko has successfully defended her title six consecutive times. Undefeated as a flyweight, Shevchenko is coming off a TKO win over Lauren Murphy at UFC 266 in September.

