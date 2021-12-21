HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredAmanda Nunes responds to Julianna Pena’s ‘first mom champ’ comments

Dana White

featuredDana White gives timeframe for Conor McGregor’s return: ‘He should fight this summer’

featuredMiesha Tate responds to Aspen Ladd’s call out, declines citing Ladd’s weight-cutting issues

Nate Diaz

featuredNate Diaz hilariously trolled man at Paul vs. Woodley event, man responds calling out Dana White

Meet Valentina Shevchenko, UFC champion and fashion model | Video

December 21, 2021
NoNo Comments

UFC women’s flyweight champion and top female pound for pound fighter in the world Valentina Shevchenko did some modeling for a clothing store.

“Bullet” shared a video posted by clothing outlet Boutique Erkele showing the Shevchekno modeling several outfits and posing for the camera.

“Today was a busy day like in an interesting movie. Three hours flew by quickly. We saw @bulletvalentina different. From a Beautiful and gentle Lady, she reincarnated into Fatal Beauty, then “a simple girl from a neighboring yard turned into a Hollywood Diva or Fashion girl from Fashion Glossy Magazine,” read the post (translated via google).

Amanda Nunes responds to Julianna Pena’s ‘first mom champ’ comments

Shevchenko has successfully defended her title six consecutive times. Undefeated as a flyweight, Shevchenko is coming off a TKO win over Lauren Murphy at UFC 266 in September.

Miesha Tate responds to Aspen Ladd’s call out, declines citing Ladd’s weight-cutting issues

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

UFC 268 highlights – Kamaru Usman tops Colby Covington again

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA