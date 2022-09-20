Meet Raul Rosas Jr. the 17-year-old fighting at DWCS week 9

Raul Rosas Jr. will make history when he steps into the cage at DWCS on Tuesday night, even if he doesn’t walk away with a UFC contract.

The 17-year-old is the youngest fighter to be accepted on DWCS and could potentially be the youngest fighter to even sign with the UFC … depending on how he does and what Dana White thinks about his age.

Rosas Jr. is used to fighting men twice his age.

“I was 15 when I started my amateur career,” Rosas told MMA Junkie. “… Since it was an Indian area, it was mostly up to the promoter. We ended up convincing him and he ended up giving me the opportunity to fight on his card. I had one fight when I was 15 and then my other amateur fight I was 16. Then, I made my pro debut when I was 17. … I fought people who were in their 30s. The oldest fighter I fought was 33 or 34. The youngest one was like 25 or 26.”

In fact, he needed special permission to fight in Las Vegas, due to his age.

“The commission already approved it. I already did all the paperwork. All I had to do was a notary. My friend signed it. That’s the only thing that I had to do. Jason House did all the rest. I think he sent film to the commission and said why I’m ready to compete at this level and the commission approved,” he told the outlet.

Rosas Jr. will be stepping in against Mando Gutierrez, who is 25 years old.

