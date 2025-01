UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland Press Conference Photo Gallery

UFC 293 pre-fight press conference photo gallery featuring Israel Adesanya, Sean Strickland, Tai Tuivasa and others from Sydney, Australia.

Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland, photo by Alexander Lattouf, MMA Weekly

The UFC 293 pre-fight press conference photo gallery featuring Israel Adesanya, Sean Strickland, Tai Tuivasa, Alexander Volkov, Justin Tafa, Austen Lane, Manel Kape, Felipe dos Santos, Tyson Pedro and Anton Turkalj from Sydney, Australia.

The fight card takes place Quados Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia and is headlined by a middleweight title bout between champion Israel Adesanya and challenger Sean Strickland. In the co-main event, crowd favorite Tai Tuivasa takes on Alexander Volkov in a heavyweight match that promises fireworks.

Stay tuned to MMAWeekly.com for more UFC 293 coverage.

UFC 293 Press Conference Photo Gallery