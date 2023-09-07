Israel Adesanya and Manel Kape's explosive confrontation at UFC 293 Press Conference

During the UFC 293 Pre-Fight Press Conference middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and flyweight Manel Kape got into a heated confrontation.

The UFC Pre-Fight Press Conference took place on Thursday. The fighters fielded questions from media members and the most unlikely two fighters got into a heated confrontation.

Flyweight Manel Kape and middleweight champion Israel Adesanya had an explosive verbal exchange.

Kape is ranked tenth in the 125-pound division and takes on unranked Felipe dos Santos on the main card. Adesanya, of course, is the main event taking on Sean Strickland.

Kape and Adesanya's teammate Kai Kara-France who was in the audience. Taking over the argument, Adesanya stepped in.

Watch the incident below.