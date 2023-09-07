Skip to main content
kape-adesanya-ufc293prepresser-1600
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya and Manel Kape's explosive confrontation at UFC 293 Press Conference

During the UFC 293 Pre-Fight Press Conference middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and flyweight Manel Kape got into a heated confrontation.

The UFC Pre-Fight Press Conference took place on Thursday.  The fighters fielded questions from media members and the most unlikely two fighters got into a heated confrontation.  

Flyweight Manel Kape and middleweight champion Israel Adesanya had an explosive verbal exchange.  

Kape is ranked tenth in the 125-pound division and takes on unranked Felipe dos Santos on the main card.  Adesanya, of course, is the main event taking on Sean Strickland.

Kape and Adesanya's teammate Kai Kara-France who was in the audience.  Taking over the argument, Adesanya stepped in.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Watch the incident below.
Sean O'Malley Tracy Cortez Kyler Murray
News

Kyler Murray embarrassingly confuses Tracy Cortez for Sean O'Malley's girlfriend | VIDEO

Tracy Cortez had a moment to forget when meeting NFL star Kyler Murray alongside Sean O'Malley.

By Joshua Ryan
Francis Ngannou Renan Ferreira PFL
News

Francis Ngannou's violent KO of Renan Ferreira gets new cage-side angle | VIDEO

Francis Ngannou made short work of Renan Ferreira, and it looks even more violent in this new cage-side footage.

By Joshua Ryan
rountree-pereira-ufc307-1600
News

Khalil Rountree Jr. shows off war scars following Alex Pereira defeat

Khalil Rountree Jr. endured a lot of damage against Alex Pereira, and new images have now surfaced of his injuries.

By Joshua Ryan