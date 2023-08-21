Dana White's Contender Series 59 Weigh-Ins and Face-Offs PHOTO GALLERY

Check out the weigh-in and face-off photos from Dana White's contender Series 59 which takes place tomorrow at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Eight UFC hopefuls weighed in on Monday at the UFC Apex for tomorrow's Dana White's contender Series 59. The event is headlined by a middleweight bout between Eli Aronov and Zachary Reese.

It's the third event of the seventh season of the series. A featherweight bout between Felipe dos Santos and Luciano Pereira was scheduled for the fight card but was cancelled due to undisclosed reasons.