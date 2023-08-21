Skip to main content
01-zachary-reese-dana-whites-contender-series-59-weighins
image caption
Zachary Reese at Dana Whites Contender Series 59 Weigh-In = by Amy Kaplan
Dana White

Dana White's Contender Series 59 Weigh-Ins and Face-Offs PHOTO GALLERY

Check out the weigh-in and face-off photos from Dana White's contender Series 59 which takes place tomorrow at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Eight UFC hopefuls weighed in on Monday at the UFC Apex for tomorrow's Dana White's contender Series 59.  The event is headlined by a middleweight bout between Eli Aronov and Zachary Reese.

It's the third event of the seventh season of the series.  A featherweight bout between Felipe dos Santos and Luciano Pereira was scheduled for the fight card but was cancelled due to undisclosed reasons.

DWCS 59 Photo Gallery

04-Robbie-Ring-Dana-Whites-Contender-Series-59-weighins
15
Gallery
15 Images
