Mayra Bueno Silva Taps Out Gillian Robertson in Octagon Debut (UFC Sao Paulo Highlights

1️⃣st round finish! Bueno Silva submits the jiu-jitsu specialist in her Octagon debut! Wow! #UFCSP pic.twitter.com/I0whizgXEf — UFC (@ufc) September 22, 2018

(Video courtesy of UFC | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from the women’s flyweight bout between Mayra Bueno Silva and Gillian Robertson at UFC Fight Night 137 on Saturday in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

With the UFC’s Russian debut and its latest trip to Sao Paulo falling into the rearview mirror, the UFC 229 showdown between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor looms large, as Oct. 6 draws near. The white-hot spotlight will now focus squarely on what is expected to be the biggest fight in UFC history.

