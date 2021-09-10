‘Mayhem’ Miller arrested, held on $1.3 million bond for felony domestic violence

Jason “Mayhem” Miller’s rap sheet is longer than his professional MMA record and it’s about to get a bit longer. According to a report by TMZ, the former fighter was arrested again, this time for felony domestic violence

The incident reportedly occurred at 3 a.m in Los Angeles when a woman called the police screaming. When the authorities arrived they observed marks on her face and neck. When the police attempted to arrest Miller he reportedly struggled and was tased.

MMA Junkie confirmed the arrest and bail amount of $1.385 million with online court records.

This is not his first run in with the law and his arrest records include various felony vandalism charges, attempted grand theft, misdemeanor violation of a protective order, domestic violence, DUI, alleged assault of police officers, protective order violations, battery and trespassing

He famously lit fire to a church naked and live-tweeted his own police standoff.

Miller’s MMA record was impressive while he was in his prime, and he holds wins over fighters like Tim Kennedy and Robbie Lawler. He faced off with legends like Georges St-Pierre and Chael Sonnen in his hayday.