Maycee Barber: UFC Nashville Octagon Interview

(Courtesy of UFC)

Hear from undefeated Maycee Barber inside of the Octagon after she improved to 7-0 with a second-round knockout victory at Fight Night Nashville. The 20-year old defeated JJ Aldrich with strikes to kick off the UFC on ESPN+ 6 main card.

TRENDING > UFC on ESPN+ 6 Live Results: Thompson vs. Pettis (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)