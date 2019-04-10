Max Holloway’s Top 5 UFC Finishes

(Courtesy of UFC)

Tune in as we count down Max Holloway’s top five finishes in the UFC through 2018. Holloway faces Dustin Poirier for the interim lightweight championship at UFC 236 on April 13. The featherweight champion moves up a division to try and capture another title.

