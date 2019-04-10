HOT OFF THE WIRE

Max Holloway’s Top 5 UFC Finishes

April 10, 2019
(Courtesy of UFC)

Tune in as we count down Max Holloway’s top five finishes in the UFC through 2018. Holloway faces Dustin Poirier for the interim lightweight championship at UFC 236 on April 13.  The featherweight champion moves up a division to try and capture another title. 

Tune in Saturday, April 13, for UFC 236 full live results, where Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier battle for the next shot at UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Kelvin Gastelum and Israel Adesanya meet in the UFC 236 co-main event for the interim middleweight title and a chance to unify the belt with champion Robert Whittaker.

Check out the latest UFC 236 betting lines.

