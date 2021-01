Max Holloway’s excited to fight in front of fans | UFC Fight Island 7

Former featherweight champion Max Holloway spoke to the media about his upcoming UFC Fight Island 7 main event bout against Calvin Kattar.

Holloway looks to rebound from back-to-back losses to current champion Alexander Volkanovski and get back in the win column. UFC Fight Island 7 marks the fight promotion’s first event of 2021 and kicks off the first of three events in eight days.

