Max Holloway withdraws from Alexander Volkanovski fight 2 days after bout was announced

January 7, 2022
Welp. That didn’t last long.

Just two days after the trilogy between champion Alexander Volkanovski and challenger Max Holloway was announced, it was over.

According to Brett Okamoto from ESPN, Holloway was forced to withdraw from the fight due to “aggravating a prior injury.”

Holloway was scheduled for this third attempt at Volkanovski at UFC 272 on March 5 in Las Vegas, NV. There’s no word on if the UFC will find a replacement for the champion or if they will wait for Holloway’s recovery.

Holloway has gone 0-2 with Volkanovski. First a unanimous decision loss and second a split decision loss.

Also scheduled for the card is a title unification bout between Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan. The fight will be a rematch of their controversial fight which saw Yan lose the title to Sterling via DQ after an illegal knee.

