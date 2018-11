Watch Max Holloway Take Out Jose Aldo to Unify Titles (UFC 231 Free Fight)

Max Holloway became the undisputed featherweight champion when he defeated Jose Aldo at UFC 212 last year. Next he faces undefeated Brian Ortega in the main event of UFC 231 on December 8 in Toronto, live on Pay-Per-View.

