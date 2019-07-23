Max Holloway vs. Frankie Edgar: UFC 240 keys to victory (video)

Max Holloway finds himself in the unique position of being a UFC champion entering a title fight coming off of a loss. Having failed to capture the interim lightweight title when he fought Dustin Poirier his last time in the Octagon, Holloway returns to 145 pounds on Saturday to defend his belt against Frankie Edgar.

A former UFC lightweight champion, Edgar will be making his third attempt to win the UFC featherweight championship when they step into the UFC 240 main event on Saturday.

Regardless of the stakes, this marks the third time that Holloway and Edgar has been booked. Both previous occasions were derailed by injury. If they make it to the cage on Saturday, who wins and how?

ESPN’s Gilbert Melendez and Dominick Cruz break down their keys to victory in the main event of UFC 240, a featherweight title fight between Max Holloway and Frankie Edgar.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 240: Holloway vs. Edgar live results on Saturday, July 27, from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Featherweight champion Max Holloway puts his belt on the line against former lightweight titleholder Frankie Edgar in the main event, while Cris Cyborg squares off against Felicia Spences in a featherweight non-title fight in the co-headliner.