Max Holloway vs. Frankie Edgar in the works for UFC 240 in July

Featherweight champion Max Holloway is wasting no time getting to work in his own division as he’s expected to face Frankie Edgar on July 27 at UFC 240 from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Sources close to the contest confirmed that verbal agreements are in place for the championship fight scheduled for July. ESPN initially announced the news.

Holloway and Edgar have been matched up twice previously with the fight falling apart on both occasions due to injury. The first instance was Edgar dropping out of the contest and the second time was Holloway suffering an injury that delayed the fight taking place.

Now Holloway and Edgar will try to make the fight happen for the third time with the matchup now expected for UFC 240 in July.

Holloway is coming off his first loss in nearly six years after he moved to lightweight and fell short in his bid to capture the interim championship in a fight against Dustin Poirier in April.

Prior to that loss, Holloway had won 13 straight including two defenses of his featherweight title.

As for Edgar, the former lightweight champion turned featherweight contender has been champing at the bit for a shot at Holloway ever since their last meeting was cancelled.

Edgar is coming off a decision win over Cub Swanson in his last fight with a 3-1 record over his past four outings overall. Edgar has been a stalwart at the top of the featherweight rankings ever since he dropped down to 145 pounds but he’s come up short in two previous bids to become champion.

Now Edgar will attempt to become a two-division champion when he faces Holloway in July as part of the upcoming UFC 240 card expected for Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.