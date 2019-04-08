Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier 2: UFC 236 Countdown

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC returns to Atlanta with two title fights as reigning featherweight champion and No. 4-ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the world Max Holloway moves up in weight to take on No. 3-ranked lightweight contender Dustin Poirier. Also, top middleweight contenders clash as No. 4-ranked Kelvin Gastelum and No. 5-ranked Israel Adesanya vie for their first gold strap this Saturday, April 13.

It has been more than seven years since Holloway and Poirier last fought. Since that time, Holloway has run away with the UFC featherweight division.

He’s won 13 consecutive fights, become the UFC featherweight champion, and is considered one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world.

Poirier hasn’t been on quite the streak that Holloway has, but returned to lightweight a few years after defeating Holloway, and is currently on a run of 8-1-1, elevating his stock to championship caliber.

Though Holloway still holds the featherweight title, he and Poirier will be fighting for the interim UFC lightweight championship in the UFC 236 main event on Saturday in Atlanta. Barring injury or other misfortunes, the winner is then expected to be the next challenger to current UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov when he returns to the Octagon later this year.

So who is going to take the fight? As of Monday, oddsmakers have the line on Holloway as the favorite at -215, while Poirier sits at +175.

The UFC 236 main event showdown between Holloway and Poirier promises fireworks, if not a clear winner. But before they step into the cage, check out the behind-the-scenes look at Holloway and Poirier’s preparations in Countdown to UFC 236.

