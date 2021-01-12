Max Holloway vs. Calvin Kattar War Room preview

Max Holloway won the interim UFC featherweight championship in December of 2016 with an impressive performance against Anthony Pettis. Following an impressive run as champion, Holloway is now without a championship belt, but looking to return to the title.

Holloway next faces Calvin Kattar in the main event of UFC Fight Island 7 live on ABC on Saturday, January 16.

Kattar has been rising up the featherweight ranks. He is coming off of back-to-back wins over Jeremy Stephens and Dan Ige. A win over the former champion would certainly put him in prime position to lay claim to a title bid.

UFC commentator Dan Hardy breaks down the Max Holloway vs. Calvin Kattar UFC Fight Island 7 main event in The War Room.

(Video courtesy of Full Reptile)

