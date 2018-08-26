HOT OFF THE WIRE
Justin Gaethje - UFC on FOX 29 weigh-in

featuredJustin Gaethje Demolishes James Vick with One Punch Knockout in Opening Round

featuredUFC Fight Night 135 Results: Gaethje vs. Vick (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

Andre Fili

featuredAndre Fili Says Despite the Desire for a ‘Soap Opera’, Team Alpha Male is Stronger Than Ever

Justin Gaethje - UFC on FOX 29 weigh-in

featuredUFC Fight Night 135 Weigh-in Results: Justin Gaethje and James Vick Make Weight

Max Holloway vs. Brian Ortega in the Works for UFC 231

August 26, 2018
NoNo Comments

While it is not a done deal, Brian Ortega on Saturday admitted that he has been contacted about rebooking his fight with featherweight champion Max Holloway, likely for UFC 231 on Dec. 8 in Toronto.

“Nothing’s official,” Ortega said in a backstage scrum with reporters, when asked about the fight. “Yeah, it’s true, we got the call and they offered us to fight in December. I said, ‘yes.’ I’m not sure exactly where. I think they are pushing for Toronto.

“I’m sure Max received the same call. I haven’t heard anything from his side yet, but it looks like it’s going to happen.”

Though Ortega said he has agreed to the fight, sources told MMAWeekly.com’s Damon Martin that it has not been finalized yet.

Holloway was originally supposed to have put his belt on the line opposite Ortega on July 7 at UFC 226. The bout was canceled when Holloway continually displayed concussion-like symptoms during fight week.

TRENDING > Dana White Claims UFC Now Worth More Than $7 Billion Following ESPN Deal

The UFC has helped Holloway get the medical attention he needs to return to the cage. UFC president Dana White recently said that Holloway was doing fine, but that he wanted to keep the Hawaiian on the sidelines a little bit beyond what doctors had said was safe just to keep him from delving immediately back into training.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC 228: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 136: Russia
UFC Fight Night 137: Sao Paulo
UFC 229: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA