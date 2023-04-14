Max Holloway out to remind us all he’s still here

Max Holloway is in a rather unique position in the UFC featherweight division. He is regarded as one of the best fighters to ever set foot in the Octagon, but currently sits as the second best fighter at 145 pounds.

But even with a win over Arnold Allen at UFC Kansas City on Saturday, Holloway likely finds himself on the outside looking in at a return to a shot at UFC gold. Allen is ranked No. 4 in the division, while Holloway sits at No. 2, but carrying the baggage of three losses to current champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Max Holloway is out to make a statement at UFC Kansas City

All Holloway can currently do is hope to impress fans and UFC officials alike, reminding him that he hasn’t gone anywhere. He needs to show he hasn’t lost a step, and that he should still be considered championship material.

“(I’ve got to) make a statement,” Holloway said at the recent UFC Kansas City media day. “That’s in my mind. I’m just reminding people. I guess I got a little Roy Jones in me. Y’all must’ve forgot.

“I’m hearing everybody talking, hearing the critics, hearing the media, hearing all the social media people talking, and I just can’t wait to go out there and show up.”

Holloway can hold out hope that current interim featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez defeats Volkanovski when they meet this summer. Holloway holds a victory over Rodriguez, so if he should defeat the champ in their unification bout, the Hawaiian fighter could be right back in the mix for a title shot. Though it still may be difficult to deny Volkanovski an immediate rematch if Rodriguez defeats him.

“MMA is a rough sport. We’re not basketball, we’re not baseball, or football. We’re in a sport where we fight, we’re lucky enough to fight twice a year… we’re in a sport that it takes time sometimes. And you’re only as good as your last fight. I can’t wait to go out there and make this, my next fight, a great one,” said Holloway, well aware of the mountain he must climb to regain the belt.

Can Max Holloway get a title shot next?

All he wants is the opportunity for people to see him. A chance to remind everyone that he hasn’t left the building. Much like Israel Adesanya’s recent recapturing of the UFC championship belt after having lost three time to Alex Pereira, Holloway is inspired to keep taking out contenders until he can no longer be denied.

“I’m still here. I’m right here, right in front of him. People keep giving me a hard time ‘how are we going to do the fourth (bout)?’ Watching Izzy last week, it was pretty inspiring,” Holloway stated.

“This is MMA. At the end of the day, anything can happen. I go out there and put a statement out there, who’s to say what happens?”

Holloway doesn’t know what follows should he defeat Allen, but if it’s a title shot, in true Hawaiian fashion, he’ll be ready.

“I’m not a matchmaker, but who’s to say (if a title shot is next)? I’m right here. I’ve been here. And if that’s the next one, that’s the next one.”

