HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredReport: Daniel Cormier vs. Brock Lesnar targeted for UFC 241

featuredTake a look at Max Holloway’s best UFC performances

Conor McGregor

featuredConor McGregor un-retires, but has he moved on from Twitter tirades?

Dustin Poirier defeats Justin Gaethje at UFC on FOX 29

featuredDustin Poirier not even thinking about Khabib Nurmagomedov or unifying the titles right now

Take a look at Max Holloway’s best UFC performances

April 6, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of ESPN MMA)

Before Max Holloway fights Dustin Poirier for the interim lightweight title at UFC 236, look back at the best fights from the career of “Blessed” inside the Octagon, including his wins over Cub Swanson, Ricardo Lamas, Jose Aldo and Brian Ortega.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor un-retires, but has he moved on from Twitter tirades?

Tune in Saturday, April 13, for UFC 236 full live results, where Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier battle for the next shot at UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. In the UFC 236 co-main event, Kelvin Gastelum and Israel Adesanya fight for the interim middleweight belt and a shot at champion Robert Whittaker.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA