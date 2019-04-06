Take a look at Max Holloway’s best UFC performances

(Courtesy of ESPN MMA)

Before Max Holloway fights Dustin Poirier for the interim lightweight title at UFC 236, look back at the best fights from the career of “Blessed” inside the Octagon, including his wins over Cub Swanson, Ricardo Lamas, Jose Aldo and Brian Ortega.

Tune in Saturday, April 13, for UFC 236 full live results, where Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier battle for the next shot at UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. In the UFC 236 co-main event, Kelvin Gastelum and Israel Adesanya fight for the interim middleweight belt and a shot at champion Robert Whittaker.