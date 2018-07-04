Max Holloway: ‘The Real Fireworks Show is Saturday’

(Courtesy of UFC)

Hear from featherweight champion Max Holloway before he looks to defend his title against Brian Ortega in the UFC 226 co-main event on Saturday.

