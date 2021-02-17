Max Holloway takes us through his UFC Year of the Fighter

HOT OFF THE WIRE
February 17, 2021
Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway is one of the most storied fighters in UFC history.

In his “Year of the Fighter,” Holloway takes us through the most momentous year of his career, winning his first three title fights at just 25 years old and landing a movie role, while keeping grateful and grounded along the way.

(Courtesy of UFC)

