Max Holloway reveals who he thinks is the featherweight GOAT | UFC 276 Media Day Video

June 30, 2022
Former featherweight champion Max Holloway faces current titleholder Alexander Volkanovski for the third time in the UFC 276 co-main event on Saturday.

Volkanovski earned the championship by defeating Holloway by unanimous decision at UFC 245 in December 2019. In the rematch, Volkanovski narrowly defeated Holloway by split decision in a fight Holloway thought that he won.

During the UFC 276 Media Day in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Holloway gave his opinion about who’s the featherweight G.O.A.T. A lot of people believe the winner of Saturday’s co-main event will solidify themselves as the greatest featherweight in the promotion’s history, but Holloway doesn’t see it that way.

“Not at all. A lot of people are saying it. Do we forget the man Jose Aldo,” Holloway asked. “That man’s got eight title fights. Eight title wins actually. I’ve got five title wins. Until somebody can beat his record as a champion with the eight title wins, then they can consider themselves the GOAT at featherweight.”

See everything Holloway had to say during the media day in the video below.

Max Holloway UFC 276 Media Day Video

