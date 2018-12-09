Max Holloway Punishes Brian Ortega (UFC 231 Highlights)

(Video courtesy of FOX Sports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from the UFC 231 main event title fight between Max Holloway and Brian Ortega on Saturday in Toronto.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship moves closer to the end of an era with its next event. UFC on FOX 31, which features Kevin Lee vs. Al Iaquinta in the main event, is the final UFC on FOX event, as the promotion moves its media home from the FOX family of networks to ESPN’s outlets in January. UFC on FOX 31 takes place on Saturday, Dec. 15, in Milwaukee, Wis.

