Max Holloway opens as heavy favorite over Yair Rodriguez for July 17 headliner

No. 1 ranked featherweight contender and former undisputed UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway is set to make his return to the octagon in the Summer and will take on no. 3 ranked contender Yair Rodriguez. The fight promotion officially announced the match on Thursday.

The bout will take place on July 17 and the fight is set to be a five round main event.

Holloway’s last fight was arguably the best performance of his career as he showcased a masterclass performance against no. 5 ranked contender Calvin Kattar. Holloway landed an unprecedented amount of 445 significant strikes and threw a total amount of 744 significant strikes.

Rodriguez has not fought since October 2019, when he defeated Jeremy Stephens by way of unanimous decision.

The Mexican stand-up extraordinaire is unbeaten in his last three fights and has not lost since 2017.

Jon Jones hires prominent ‘advisor’ to handle career, Dana White approves

Betting lines have already opened up on this bout despite contracts not being signed yet.

Holloway is currently a -400 favorite, while Rodriguez is a +375 underdog, according to betonline.ag.

With the odds previously mentioned, one would have to place a $400 bet on Holloway in order to win $100, while a $100 bet on Rodriguez would reward a winning bet of $375.

Regardless of the gambling side of the featherweight bout, this fan-friendly fight between Holloway and Rodriguez is sure to provide fireworks.