HOT OFF THE WIRE
Khabib Nurmagomedov stern

featuredKhabib Nurmagomedov turned down $100 million offer to box Floyd Mayweather

featuredCody Garbrandt releases emotional video statement after UFC Vegas 27 loss

featuredCarla Esparza wants title shot against Rose Namajunas

featuredUFC Vegas 27 results: Font heavily out strikes Garbrandt for unanimous decision victory

Max Holloway opens as heavy favorite over Yair Rodriguez for July 17 headliner

May 27, 2021
NoNo Comments

No. 1 ranked featherweight contender and former undisputed UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway is set to make his return to the octagon in the Summer and will take on no. 3 ranked contender Yair Rodriguez. The fight promotion officially announced the match on Thursday.

The bout will take place on July 17 and the fight is set to be a five round main event.

Holloway’s last fight was arguably the best performance of his career as he showcased a masterclass performance against no. 5 ranked contender Calvin Kattar. Holloway landed an unprecedented amount of 445 significant strikes and threw a total amount of 744 significant strikes.

Rodriguez has not fought since October 2019, when he defeated Jeremy Stephens by way of unanimous decision.

The Mexican stand-up extraordinaire is unbeaten in his last three fights and has not lost since 2017.

Jon Jones hires prominent ‘advisor’ to handle career, Dana White approves

Betting lines have already opened up on this bout despite contracts not being signed yet.

Holloway is currently a -400 favorite, while Rodriguez is a +375 underdog, according to betonline.ag.

With the odds previously mentioned, one would have to place a $400 bet on Holloway in order to win $100, while a $100 bet on Rodriguez would reward a winning bet of $375.

Regardless of the gambling side of the featherweight bout, this fan-friendly fight between Holloway and Rodriguez is sure to provide fireworks.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA