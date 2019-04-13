Max Holloway: ‘Last time I checked, I’m getting two belts in the center of the cage’

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 6 of UFC 236 Embedded, middleweight title contender Kelvin Gastelum gets in a champion mindset with his friend, flyweight titleholder Henry Cejudo.

Athletes make weight Friday morning, including Gastelum’s opponent Israel Adesanya and headliners Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier.

Holloway refuels with family, then heads to ceremonial weigh-ins where opponents face off in front of fans.

Tune in Saturday, April 13, for UFC 236 full live results, where Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier battle for the next shot at UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Kelvin Gastelum and Israel Adesanya meet in the UFC 236 co-main event for the interim middleweight title and a chance to unify the belt with champion Robert Whittaker.

