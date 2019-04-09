Max Holloway kicks off UFC 236 fight week ripping up the track in a Porsche

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 1 of UFC 236 Embedded, featherweight champion Max Holloway puts the pedal to the metal at a Porsche development track. Middleweight title contender Kelvin Gastelum takes on his final week of camp and visits the beach with family.

At the gym, lightweight title contender Dustin Poirier puts in work alongside coach Mike Brown, teammate Thiago Alves and his daughter Parker.

UFC 236 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two title fights taking place Saturday, April 13 on Pay-Per-View, available on ESPN Plus.

TRENDING > Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier 2: UFC 236 Countdown

Tune in Saturday, April 13, for UFC 236 full live results, where Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier battle for the next shot at UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Israel Adesanya squares off with Kelvin Gastelum for the interim middleweight title.