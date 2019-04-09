HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredMax Holloway addresses his future at featherweight ahead of UFC 236

Brock Lesnar - UFC 200

featuredBrock Lesnar drops title at Wrestlemania 35 possibly clearing the way for UFC return

featuredReport: Daniel Cormier vs. Brock Lesnar targeted for UFC 241

featuredTake a look at Max Holloway’s best UFC performances

Max Holloway kicks off UFC 236 fight week ripping up the track in a Porsche

April 8, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 1 of UFC 236 Embedded, featherweight champion Max Holloway puts the pedal to the metal at a Porsche development track. Middleweight title contender Kelvin Gastelum takes on his final week of camp and visits the beach with family.

At the gym, lightweight title contender Dustin Poirier puts in work alongside coach Mike Brown, teammate Thiago Alves and his daughter Parker.

UFC 236 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two title fights taking place Saturday, April 13 on Pay-Per-View, available on ESPN Plus.

TRENDING > Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier 2: UFC 236 Countdown

Tune in Saturday, April 13, for UFC 236 full live results, where Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier battle for the next shot at UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Israel Adesanya squares off with Kelvin Gastelum for the interim middleweight title.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA