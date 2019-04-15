Max Holloway, Kelvin Gastelum suspended indefinitely following UFC 236

Dustin Poirier and Israel Adesanya both won interim championships at UFC 236 on Saturday night in Atlanta, but neither of them had an easy road in their fights for gold. As such, both were issued 45-day suspensions.

The Georgia Entertainment and Athletic Division issued the UFC 236: Holloway vs. Poirier 2 medical suspensions to MMAWeekly.com – UFC news and fight coverage on Monday.

Poirier and featherweight champion Max Holloway battled for the lightweight interim title in the UFC 236 main event at State Farm Arena. It was a brutal, if not technical, slugfest that lasted all five rounds and saw Holloway’s face busted open.

Poirier escaped with the belt and a 45-day suspensions, but Holloway is required to get a CT scan before he is cleared to fight again.

Adesanya also had a rough bout with Kelvin Gastelum in his quest for the interim middleweight belt. Though it looked like Adesanya might end the fight early, Gastelum proved his toughness, not only hanging in, but dishing out a lot of punishment, which Adesanya wore on his face after the fight.

Like Poirier, Adesanya was only issued a 45-day medical suspension, while Gastelum followed suit with Holloway. He was also issued an indefinite suspension pending medical clearance following a CT scan.

Georgia issued three other fighters 180-day suspensions pending medical clearance for various possible injuries.

UFC 236: Holloway vs. Poirier 2 took place on Saturday, April 13, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Ga.

UFC 236: Holloway vs. Poirier 2 Medical Suspensions