Max Holloway: ‘It’s Like the Super Bowl’ (UFC 226 Scrum)

UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway knows that there is a special type of excitement building around his UFC 226 bout with Brian Ortega, and he relishes the opportunity to put his skills on display against the likes of Ortega.

Holloway and Ortega square off for the featherweight strap in the UFC 226 co-main event on Saturday.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Friday, July 6, for the full TUF 27 Finale live results, and again Saturday, July 7, for full UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier live results. The first UFC 226 bout is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT. The main event features UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic putting his belt on the line against light heavyweight titleholder Daniel Cormier.