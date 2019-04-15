Max Holloway, Israel Adesanya lead the salaries for fighters at UFC 236

Max Holloway didn’t win his second world title on Saturday night at UFC 236 but he did enjoy the biggest payday out of anybody on the card alongside new interim middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

Holloway fell in a five round decision to Dustin Poirier in his bid to win the interim lightweight championship while still serving as the reigning UFC featherweight champion as well.

It was Holloway’s first fight in the lightweight division after teasing the move for several years but unfortunately he came up short in his bid to win that second title.

At the end of the night, Holloway still left with the biggest paycheck for anybody on the card with a $350,000 payday along with another $50,000 for his part in the ‘Fight of the Night’.

Meanwhile, Adesanya enjoyed his victory with a $350,000 paycheck as well while also talking home an extra $50,000 for part of the ‘Fight of the Night’ bonuses paid out on Saturday night.

Perhaps the more impressive part of Adesanya’s rise to fame is that his unanimous decision win over Kelvin Gastelum to become the interim champion was only his sixth fight in the UFC with all of his bouts taking place over the last 14 months.

Now Adesanya will go home to New Zealand with a solid paycheck and plans to battle middleweight champion Robert Whittaker later this year to unify the titles.

UFC 236: Holloway vs. Poirier 2 Fighter Salaries

(courtesy of the Georgia Athletic and Entertainment Commission)