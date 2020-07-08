Max Holloway feeling great after ZOOM training camp for UFC 251 Fight Island

Former featherweight champion Max Holloway talks about training on ZOOM and the controversial decision in his first fight with Alexander Volkanovski in December. The two rematch in the UFC 251 co-main event on Saturday on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The headlining bout will see welterweight champion Kamaru Usman defend against late-replacement and BMF titleholder Jorge Masvidal. A third title bout featuring Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo for the vacant bantamweight belt is also slated for Saturday’s event.

