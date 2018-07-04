Max Holloway Feeds Off Crowd at UFC 226 Open Workouts

Max Holloway worked out for the crowd at the UFC 226 Open Workouts on Wednesday at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. The fans loved Holloway and he loved the fans, as the UFC featherweight champion fed off of the electricity in the crowd.

Holloway puts his belt on the line against Brian Ortega in the UFC 226 co-main event on Saturday.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Friday, July 6, for the full TUF 27 Finale live results, and again Saturday, July 7, for full UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier live results. The first UFC 226 bout is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT. The main event features UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic putting his belt on the line against light heavyweight titleholder Daniel Cormier.