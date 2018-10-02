Max Holloway Faces Brian Ortega in Main Event at UFC 231 from Toronto

HOT OFF THE WIRE

October 2, 2018
Featherweight champion Max Holloway will make his long awaited return to action at UFC 231 when he puts his belt up for grabs against Brian Ortega on Dec. 8 in Toronto.

Sources close to the fight confirmed the matchup was finally official after weeks of rumors had been swirling around the featherweight clash. TSN initially reported the fight as official on Monday.

Holloway and Ortega were originally set to meet back in July at UFC 226 but the featherweight king suffered from concussion like symptoms that forced him out of the contest.

After spending a lot of time with his physicians, Holloway never got a definitive answer to his medical problems but he did receive clearance to fight again with a clean bill of health.

Now Holloway will take on Ortega, who has stayed undefeated in the UFC including a TKO win over Frankie Edgar in his most recent outing.

Holloway vs. Ortega will headline UFC 231 with a co-main event featuring the women’s flyweight title fight between Valentina Shevchenko and Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

               

