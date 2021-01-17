Max Holloway earns bonus for UFC Fight Island 7 performance

HOT OFF THE WIRE
January 16, 2021
UFC president Dana White announced the recipients of the bonuses stemming from Saturday’s UFC Fight Island 7 during the event’s post-fight press conference.

Max Holloway, Calvin Kattar, Li Jinliang, and Alessio Di Chirico took home the extra $50,000 performance-based bonuses.

Fight of the Night honors went to the main event bout between Holloway and Kattar. Holloway dominated Kattar on his way to a unanimous decision, but Kattar displayed his toughness and will to win. It was the fourth time Holloway has earned Fight of the Night.

Jingliang took home a Performance of the Night award for his first-round knockout of Santiago Ponzinibbio in welterweight action. Jingliang clipped Ponzinibbio during an exchange and that was all it took.

Di Chirico earned a Performance of the Night bonus for his first-round stoppage of Joaquin Buckley in their middleweight matchup. Di Chirico connected with a head kick that left Buckley unconscious on the canvas.

UFC Fight Island 7 featured 10 bouts. Seven bouts went the distance while three ended in knockout finishes.

