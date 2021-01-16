HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC Fight Island 7 live results

Max Holloway dominates Calvin Kattar at UFC Fight Island 7

January 16, 2021
The Ultimate Fighting Championship kicked off their 2021 schedule of events on Saturday with UFC Fight Island 7: Hollway vs. Kattar at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The event marked the first to air on the ABC network.

Former featherweight champion Max Holloway faced No. 6 ranked Calvin Kattar in the fight card’s main event and Holloway dominated the fight from start to finish.

Holloway simply outclassed Kattar with his high output and accurate combinations. Hollaway mixed up his attack landing punches, elbows, kicks, spinning kicks, and knees. While Kattar found success with his jab, the fight was one-sided.

Kattar didn’t have an answer for Holloway’s relentless attack. Where Kattar would land one, Holloway would land four or more. The scorecards showed just how lopsided the fight was with Holloway winning three rounds 10-8 on one judges’ scorecard and winning two rounds 10-8 on the other two judges’ tallies.

Following the win, Holloway offered to step in if one of the UFC 257 main event fighters, Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, have to withdraw from their Jan. 24 bout.

“All I’ve got to say is a big, big fight next week Dustin Poirier versus Conor McGregor. Guess what? Your boy is staying all the way through the week. If anything happens and somebody might drop off, Dana knows my number. He can hit me up,” Holloway said.

