Max Holloway decisions Arnold Allen in UFC Kansas City main event

A featherweight bout between former champion Max Holloway and Arnold Allen headlined Saturday’s UFC fight card in Kansas City, Missouri.

Holloway entered the match coming off a loss to champion Alexander Volkanovski and was ranked No. 2 in the division. Allen was riding a 12-fight winning streak that began in 2014 and was ranked No. 4 in the weight class.

Allen came out aggressive. He pressed forward and delivered leg kicks. Holloway responded with a combination. Allen connected with a clean left hand as Holloway closed the distance. Holloway picked up the pace as the round continued. It was a competitive opening round with Holloway starting to loosen up in the closing moments.

Allen took the fight to the former champion in the second frame. His left hand found a home forcing Holloway to retreat. Allen connected with another left hand. Holloway was measured in his approach, taking his time to find an opening. He delivered a hard kick to the body.

Like in the first two rounds, Allen pressed forward in the third. Holloway moved on the outside and looked to counter. Allen stepped into the pocket with a stiff jab. The output was high for both men. Holloway continued to target the body of Allen. The third was Holloway’s round.

Holloway switched stances often. He connected with a combination. The pace slowed a bit in the first half of the fourth frame. The crowd began to chant, ‘Holloway! Holloway!’ Allen continued to pressure. He landed a straight left hand. Holloway answered with a kick to the body.

Heading into the final round, Allen’s corner told him that he has to to knock Holloway out. Allen connected with a right hand. He swarmed Holloway and landed a left. Holloway delivered a spinning back elbow. Allen ate it. Allen clinched and they quickly separated. Holloway landed a kick to the body. Allen responded with a head kick. Allen pressed forward with a right hand. Holloway’s chin held up. Allen clinched late in the round. They separated in the closing seconds. Holloway landed a right hand that wobbled Allen just before the bell.

All three judges scored the fight for Holloway. The scorecards read 49-46, 49-46, and 48-47.

UFC Kansas City Live Results: Holloway vs. Allen