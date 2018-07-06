Max Holloway Breaks His Silence, Responds to Conor McGregor Khabib Nurmagomedov

Featherweight champion Max Holloway has broken his silence after being forced out of his UFC 226 title fight against Brian Ortega this weekend.

Holloway dropped out of the co-main event fight after he started experience concussion like symptoms just days before his bout was scheduled for Saturday night.

Holloway was taken to the hospital for testing and that ruled him out of his fight against Ortega.

On Friday, Holloway released his first statement on what unfolded while also sending a message to Ortega, who was also pulled from the card after the title fight was cancelled.

“It was what it was. Respect to Ortega and his team,” Holloway wrote on Twitter. “Thank you Dana White and the UFC staff for making my health priority. Also thank you to Jeremy Stephens and Frankie Edgar for being about that champ life and stepping up. I see you.

“To all the fans I know this rollercoaster can be frustrating because my team is also on it with you. All I can say is I’m truly sorry and I hope you guys stay buckled in because it is far from being over. Don’t let the bad surprises distract you from the good surprises in this great sport. The best is still blessed.”

In responding, Holloway also sent messages to former two-division champion Conor McGregor and current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who both sent him words of support after being forced out of his fight earlier this week.

Holloway also sent a message to former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping, who actually noticed the featherweight champion’s lethargic demeanor during an interview for “UFC Tonight”.

There’s no word on when Holloway will be cleared to fight or what exactly was wrong with him ahead of UFC 226.

On Thursday, UFC president Dana White said that he doesn’t expect Holloway to return ‘any time soon’.